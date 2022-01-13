M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 30,527 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,527 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $270.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.75.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

