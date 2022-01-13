M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,906 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of CFFN opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.