M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 70.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,177,000 after purchasing an additional 677,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DermTech by 43.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 15.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 852,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,371,000 after purchasing an additional 112,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DermTech by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DMTK. Stephens began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DermTech Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.