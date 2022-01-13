MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investments have outperformed the industry in the past year. It has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC’s insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company’s growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins.”

MTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

MTG stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $51,957,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,007,000 after buying an additional 3,002,219 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after buying an additional 2,812,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after buying an additional 2,132,507 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

