MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.62.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.