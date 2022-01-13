MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 3,000 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $247,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80.

On Monday, December 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $100,046.56.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $273,880.00.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $83.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

