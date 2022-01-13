Micro Focus International plc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Micro Focus International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Micro Focus International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

MFGP opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 77.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 42.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 762,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

