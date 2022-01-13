Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Up 970.9% in December

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,100 shares, an increase of 970.9% from the December 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Microbot Medical by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microbot Medical by 454.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Microbot Medical stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,949. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 4.35.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.