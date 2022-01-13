Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 30,241 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $318.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $212.03 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

