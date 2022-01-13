MileVerse (MVC) Price Up 4.3% This Week

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. MileVerse has a total market cap of $41.30 million and $16.00 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.42 or 0.07674204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,771.91 or 0.99635856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse

Buying and Selling MileVerse

