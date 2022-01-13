Mina Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Mina has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $41.78 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $3.37 or 0.00007865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00061183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00074904 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.82 or 0.07622905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,732.75 or 0.99775026 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00067638 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 348,220,431 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

