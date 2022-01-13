Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year.

Get Minto Apartment alerts:

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$31.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Minto Apartment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.