Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year.
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$31.23 million during the quarter.
