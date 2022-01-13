Mirrored Apple Hits One Day Volume of $686,788.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $173.12 or 0.00404132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $14.88 million and approximately $686,788.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.57 or 0.07623127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,790.12 or 0.99889089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00067484 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 85,974 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

