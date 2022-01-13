Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCW. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.22.

NYSE MCW opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $24.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

