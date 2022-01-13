Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 276 ($3.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.43) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 430 ($5.84) to GBX 350 ($4.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 356.57 ($4.84).

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.40. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 213.60 ($2.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 368 ($5.00). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.22), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($39,441.02). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 169 shares of company stock worth $41,538.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

