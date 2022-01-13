MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $278.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

