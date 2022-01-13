Mizuho Raises Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $65.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

DRE opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

