Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Moderna by 41.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Moderna by 6.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 68,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Moderna by 74.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 243,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 22.8% in the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.81.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,524,890 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $222.89 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

