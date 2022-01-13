ModiHost (AIM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,639.00

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. ModiHost has a market cap of $145,386.82 and $6,639.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.