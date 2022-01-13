Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Moelis & Company makes up about 4.9% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $126,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

MC stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,618. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $48.76 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

