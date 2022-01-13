Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Underperform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MONRY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moncler has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $70.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

