Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Underperform”

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MONRY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moncler has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $70.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

