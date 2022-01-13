Monero Classic Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.87 million and $497.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.89 or 0.00524125 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

