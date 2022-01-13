Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $439.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $436.00 to $439.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.64.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO opened at $372.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.66. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.