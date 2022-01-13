Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

