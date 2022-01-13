Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,524,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 662,316 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,941,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after acquiring an additional 341,341 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 946,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 196,178 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

