Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.08% of Resonant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter worth about $5,339,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 140.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Resonant by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 99.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Resonant news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,134 shares of company stock worth $173,196. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RESN opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

