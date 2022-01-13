Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHT opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

