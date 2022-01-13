Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $69,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $433.07 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $429.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

