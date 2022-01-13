Morgan Stanley Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,179.32.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,304.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,448.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3,430.66. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.