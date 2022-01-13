Morgan Stanley Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $32.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s current price.

BRBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $982.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $6,797,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.