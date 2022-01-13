Morgan Stanley Increases Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $106.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Planet Fitness from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness stock opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 165.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.22. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.