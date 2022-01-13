Morgan Stanley Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $300.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.17.

LULU opened at $352.72 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

