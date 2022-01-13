Morgan Stanley Lowers Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $38.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

SNCY stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 53,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,727,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,003,678 shares of company stock valued at $281,586,342 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,302,000 after acquiring an additional 646,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

