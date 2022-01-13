M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $195.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.97.

NYSE MTB traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $183.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $180.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

