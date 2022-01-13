Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 906,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,103,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 90.81% and a negative return on equity of 93.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the second quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

