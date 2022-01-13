NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,484,000 after acquiring an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,542,000 after acquiring an additional 138,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after buying an additional 1,034,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,221,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,770,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $37.12 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

