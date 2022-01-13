NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 66,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,601,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

