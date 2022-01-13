National Bank Financial Boosts Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$14.50

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

PSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.40.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.61. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$12.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.35.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.75 million. Research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.