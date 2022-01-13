National Bank (NBHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBHC stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. National Bank has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Several analysts have commented on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Bank by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

