National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $71.70. National HealthCare shares last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 40,863 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1,021.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

