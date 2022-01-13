National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.73. National Research shares last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 19,787 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $983.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $5,034,699.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,652 shares of company stock worth $10,995,396. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of National Research by 26.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Research by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

