NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.53) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.26) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($4.07) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 292.50 ($3.97).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 244.40 ($3.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.95. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 145.40 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 249.60 ($3.39). The company has a market capitalization of £27.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($171,422.15).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

