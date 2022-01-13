nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

NCNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist decreased their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens began coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Shares of NCNO opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $842,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,617 shares of company stock worth $5,620,339. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

