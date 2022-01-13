nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.69.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,617 shares of company stock worth $5,620,339. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of nCino by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after acquiring an additional 270,317 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in nCino by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

