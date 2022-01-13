Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Shares of Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01), with a volume of 273,784 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

