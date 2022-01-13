Neil Gregory Almstead Sells 756 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neil Gregory Almstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 64 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,634.24.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.