NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Cut to $45.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NEO. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.40.

NEO opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

