NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,328 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NetApp were worth $19,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.56. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

