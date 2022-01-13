Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $120.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.21. 10,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,094. Nevro has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $184.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

