New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.63 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

